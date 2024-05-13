Report: DeMar DeRozan likely to re-sign with Chicago Bulls

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the belief around the NBA is that DeMar DeRozan will end up re-signing with the Chicago Bulls this summer. The veteran forward is an unrestricted free agent, but recent rumblings have indicated that the Bulls will be willing to pay to bring him back.

“In general, the belief around the league is DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him,” Scotto wrote. DeRozan is 34 years old, but he revived his career in Chicago. The question is, what will the roster look like around him should be return?

The Bulls have Coby White, who just wrapped up a breakout season, and are supposedly looking to trade Zach LaVine this summer. But should they be looking to tear things down instead?

Bringing back DeRozan would signal the Bulls’ willingness to continue competing with the current core, which is clearly not working.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire