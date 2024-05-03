Delgado sweeps the opening day of the Region XXIII Tournament

NEW ORLEANS — The Delgado Dolphins are one win away from their 14th Region XXIII Tournament Division I title in a row.

The Dolphins opened tournament play with a 3-0 win over BRCC in a game that starting pitcher Luke Barbier struck out seven and allowed just two hits.

Delgado recorded just 7 hits in the win.

The bats came alive in their second game of the day with a 9-5 victory over Nunez Community College thanks to a 13-hit performance from their offense.

The Dolphins will face Nunez again Friday at 2 p.m. over at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium with a chance to win the Region XXIII Tournament.

If Nunez wins Friday, the Pelicans and Dolphins will play a winner-take-all championship game Saturday at 2 p.m.

This year, the Region XXIII Tournament champion and runner-up will both advance to the South District Championship next week in Oxford, Alabama.

