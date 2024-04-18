Deion Sanders on Colorado football transfer portal exits: 'Making a big deal out of nothing'

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders would like people to relax.

Actually, the Colorado football coach would like people to be more informed.

"I wish you guys would do a little more homework when you start talking about the portal and understand what we're losing," Sanders told the media after Thursday's spring practice.

"What are we losing?"

At the time that Sanders uttered those words, 15 Colorado football players had entered the transfer portal since the spring window opened on April 16. All but two had previously transferred in to Colorado to join Sanders' program. That's a significant number of departures on its face and the loss of a former five-star recruit like Cormani McClain is never a good look for a program.

However, Sanders knows just how much talent is leaving his program for the transfer portal, and he doesn't seem to be too worried about it.

"We're good," Sanders said with a smile when asked about the transfer portal. "I trust our recruiting team, I trust our coaches and please have some faith in me."

Of the 15 Colorado football players to enter the transfer portal this spring, only two of them were projected starters for the 2024 season: McClain and Cincinnati transfer tight end Chamon Metayer.

Offensively, the Buffs have lost just 210 total yards of offense from last season (courtesy of Alton McCaskill and Tar'Varish Dawson). Defensively, nobody who entered the portal started more than four games in 2024.

Colorado might have lost some potential to the portal, but it hasn't lost much production.

"What happens with the portal that you guys need to know is that a lot of people are fighting for backups," Sanders said. "When a guy's a starter and he transfers, you have to really think about that, is he really that? I don't know how many starters have really transferred around the country.

"I think we have some coming in for visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend but we can attract those type of players. I don't think we're losing those type of players and if we do, we're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."

Sanders and the Buffs haven't added any transfers this spring after a busy winter portal, but Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring, who led the Vols in tackles last season, is visiting Boulder on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Deion Sanders on Colorado football transfer portal exits: 'Making a big deal out of nothing'