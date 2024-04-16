Five-star recruit Cormani McClain plans to enter transfer portal from Colorado football

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cormani McClain is entering the transfer portal after one season at Colorado, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The former consensus five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023 played in nine games (four starts) for the Buffaloes in 2023. He tallied 13 tackles and two pass breakups.

After last season's loss to Oregon, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said McClain was not ready to start against the Ducks and was asked what he wanted to see out of the prized recruit ahead of a matchup with USC.

"Study, prepare, be on time for meetings, show up to the dern meetings," Sanders said of McClain. "Understand what we're doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game, at practice, in the film room and in your own free time."

McClain will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football: Former top recruit Cormani McClain to transfer portal