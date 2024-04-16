Colorado Buffaloes football spring transfer portal tracker ahead of 2024 season

The spring transfer portal is open and it gives Colorado football an opportunity to continue improving its roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have been one of college football's most active programs in the portal. Now that the 15-day window (April 16-30) for spring transfers is open, roster changes are expected all around the country.

With that in mind, here's a look at the players leaving the Colorado football program and those who will join via transfer.

This list will be updated through the offseason as players leave and join the Buffaloes.

Colorado players entering transfer portal

MYLES SLUSHER

Position: Safety

Notable: The 6-foot, 195-pound safety is entering the transfer portal after one season at Colorado. Slusher played in four games for the Buffaloes in 2023, recording 17 tackles (1.5 for a loss), one sack and a pass breakup. The former Arkansas transfer racked up 93 tackles, (nine for a loss), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven pass deflections and two interceptions across three seasons with the Razorbacks. Slusher has two years of eligibility remaining.

CHAZZ WALLACE

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 295-pound DL is entering the transfer portal after playing in 10 games for Colorado last season. Wallace tallied 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2023, posting a career-high five tackles against Utah in the season finale. The former Old Dominion transfer has two years of eligibility remaining.

JADEN MILLINER-JONES

Position: Safety

Notable: The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety appeared in all 12 games for Colorado in 2023 (one start vs. Washington State) as a true freshman and showed real promise, accounting for 25 tackles (19 solo) and three pass breakups. Milliner-Jones has three years of eligibility remaining.

SAVION WASHINGTON

Position: Offensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-8, 320-pound OL appeared in 10 games (nine starts) for Colorado last season. Washington played 660 total snaps (all at right tackle) and had a pass-blocking grade of 69.4, according to Pro Football Focus. The former Kent State transfer has one year of eligibility remaining.

DEEVE HARRIS

Position: Edge

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 235-pound outside linebacker played in 12 games for Colorado last season (zero starts), totaling 14 tackles and one for a loss. Harris recorded 57 tackles (8.5 for a loss), five sacks, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns across two seasons at Old Dominion (2021-22). He has one year of eligibility remaining.

ISAIAH JATTA

Position: Offensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-6, 300-pound OL appeared in 11 games (one start) for Colorado last season. Jatta, a former NJCAA first team All-American, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football spring transfer portal tracker ahead of 2024 season