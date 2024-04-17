Deeper Braves sweep North-South track meets

Apr. 16—Sheer numbers almost made Tuesday evening's high school dual track meet between Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South a foregone conclusion, and the Braves did come out on top in both meets.

South's girls prevailed 91.5-40.5 although the Patriots had the meet's only triple individual winner in senior Cali Wuestefeld (100 hurdles, pole vault and long jump) and a double winner in Emma Martin (300 hurdles and high jump). High jump was a Patriot sweep, but Tyler Hutson's win in that event in the boys meet was the only one the Patriots recorded in a 115-17 final.

The biggest win? Probably getting the meet completed — except for South's Jaston Wyke being unable to pursue a personal best in boys pole vault — before lightning blanketed the area.

"Probably a record for getting a track meet in," South girls coach Josh Lee said as rain started to fall.

"Our goal was to come out and try to sweep as many events as we could," said coach Jon Lee of the South boys team — which, incidentally, had more than 30 competitors in the 200-meter dash.

That is probably more than the Patriot boys have on their team. "It's always nice to win the North-South meet, but you push through it. There are good things to come."

"We got good workouts in," said Josh Lee, "three or four good opportunities for some people."

Ethan Aidoo, not surprisingly, was one of the standouts for the South boys and picked up four wins — anchoring two relay teams and taking both the 800 and the 400. That latter event may have been a little surprising, actually, as he ran down teammate Stephen Marke down the stretch.

"It was a pretty fun night," he said later. "This was the first time for the 400 in the outdoor season, and I thought it went pretty well."

Aidoo said he doesn't know if that's the plan for the rest of the season.

"Whatever event I'm put in, I just try to do my best," he said.

Also winning twice for South's boys were hurdler Josh Morgan and thrower Ryan Hescher, while Zy'eiar White, Mayson Lewis, Owen Frazier and Aiden Miller won running events and Wyke and long jumper Tyree Cuffle added to the total in field events.

North's Martin remained unbeaten in high jump, clearing 5-foot-4 for a second time — a mark that would have won sectional and regional meets last spring.

"I did pretty all right," Martin said. "Not exactly great in hurdles [she was third behind Wuestefeld in the shorter race] ... I want to get to 5-7 [in high jump] by the end of the year."

The Patriots had a sixth winner as Cammi VanGilder won the 800, while South got sprint wins from Shalane Blakey, Courtney Powell and Mallory Rich, distance wins from Izzy Miklozek and Ava Ham and swept the throwing events behind Indi Nichols and Emeilyah Sands.

"We're very injured right now," said North girls coach Jennifer Russell, "a lot of injuries and sickness. But we had a lot of personal bests. We're gonna peak at the right time this year."

"I thought we did a really good job competing," said North boys coach Aaron Gadberry, whose top sprinter was one of the Patriots who missed the meet. "The kids worked really hard ... we'll continue to get better for the rest of the season."

GIRLS

South 91.5, North 40.5

100 — Shalane Blakey (S) 13.12, Courtney Powell (S) 13.64, Kyla Buggs (S) 13.97

200 — Powell (S) 27.58, Elsie Aidoo (S) 27.69, Demme Hancewicz (S) 28.62

400 — Mallory Rich (S) 107.81, Myla Webster (S) 1:09.22, Katy Snow (S) 1:09.67

800 — Cammi VanGilder (N) 2:41.50, Bella Spelman (N) 2:44.22, Izzy Miklozek (S) 2:47.25

1,600 — I.Miklozek (S) 6:07.00, Adelaide Miklozek (S) 6:09.81, Madison Beaumont (S) 6:16.78

3,200 — Ava Ham (S) 13:27.02, Kennidy Dillion (S) 13:33.51, Caitlyn Strecker (S) 13:55.37

100H — Cali Wuestefeld (N) 17.01, Lilly Merk (S) 17.24, Emma Martin (N) 17.46

300H — Martin (N) 51.02, LaNiceon Holman (S) 52.88, Alayla Connelly (S) 54.10

4x100 — South (Te'Rah Cooley, El.Aidoo, Powell, Blakey) 50.73

4x400 — South (Blakey, El.Aidoo, Powell, Hancewicz) 4:26.47

4x800 — South (I.Miklozek, Ham, Dillion, Hancewicz) 10:42.56

HJ — Martin (N) 5-4, Merk (S) 5-0, Jocelyn Beaumont (S) and Alyssa Sears (N) 4-4

PV — C.Wuestefeld (N) 9-6, Abby Clark (S) 9-0, Miley Wuestefeld (N) 8-6

LJ — C.Wuestefeld (N) 16-2, Blakey (S) 15-2, El.Aidoo (S) 14-5

SP — Indi Nichols (S) 33-4, Kaetlyn Bell (N) 31-9, Jushia Arnold (N) 29-8.25

D — Emeilyah Sands (S) 101-7, Nichols (S) 95-11, Sadie Osburn (N) 93-7

BOYS

South 115, North 17

100 — Zy'eiar White (S) 11.99, Joseph Vaughn (S) 11.992, A.J. Watkins (S) 11.995

200 — Mayson Lewis (S) 23.53, Watkins (S) 23.93, Nic Yatsko (S) 24.23

400 — Ethan Aidoo (S) 50.48, Stephan Markle (S) 50.69, Jake Price (S) 52.58

800 — Et.Aidoo (S) 1:59.15, Braeden Chastain (S) 2:07.71, Owen Frazier (S) 2:08.42

1,600 — Frazier (S) 4:44.85, Oliven Lee (N) 4:48.51, Chastain (S) 4:52.05

3,200 — Aiden Miller (S) 10:13.65, Jackson Wright (S) 10:21.14, Tyreese Brannoon (S) 10:28.73

HH — Josh Morgan (S) 16.12, James Belmar (N) 17.97, Lewis (S) 18.38

IH — Morgan (S) 42.66, Belmar (N) 44.82, William Drummond (S) 48.06

4x100 — South (White, Preston Johnson, Watkins, Vaughn) 45.37

4x400 — South (Markle, J.Price, Noah Price, Et.Aidoo) 3:34.37

4x800 — South (N.Price, Frazier, Chastain, Et.Aidoo) 8:44.94

HJ — Tyler Hutson (N) 6-0, Jaylen Wells (S) 5-10, Morgan (S) 5-10

PV — Jaston Wyke (S) 10-0 (still jumping when meet ended by lightning), Andrew Loftus (S) 9-6, Noah Reed (N) 9-6

LJ — Tyree Cuffle (S) 18-8, Elijah Shouse (S) 18-3, Yatsko (S) 17-0

SP — Ryan Hescher (S) 47-5, Paul Chalos (S) 43-10, Jackson McDonald (N) 36-3

D — Hescher (S) 135-11, Chalos (S) 125-6, Aiden Bender (N) 97-1