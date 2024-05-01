Dean Kremer outduels Nestor Cortes as Orioles beat Yankees, 4-2, move into first place in AL East

BALTIMORE — During the Orioles’ rebuild, facing starting pitcher Nestor Cortes was about as close to an automatic loss as there can be in the major leagues. Although, assuming those Orioles teams would lose was a safe bet most nights either way.

Cortes, a New York Yankees left-hander, dominated Baltimore in 2021 and 2022, recording a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings across five starts. But Cortes and the Yankees need no reminders that these Orioles aren’t those Orioles. Last season proved that when Baltimore broke through the glass ceiling to win 101 games — 20 more than New York — and the American League East title.

Nevertheless, Tuesday’s win was further proof. The Orioles scored four runs off Cortes and outplayed the Yankees in every phase en route to a 4-2 win at Camden Yards.

Baltimore (19-10) entered the four-game series — its first against New York (19-12) this season — one game behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East. After two straight wins, the Orioles once again have sole possession of the division’s top spot. They are 5-0 against division foes this season.

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer outpitched Cortes, as the right-hander battled through seven gritty innings of two-run ball with the help of three double plays from his infield. It’s far from the first time the 28-year-old has stepped up against an AL East foe. In 62 1/3 innings against division opponents since the beginning of last season, Kremer has a 2.60 ERA and 1.203 WHIP.

The Orioles scrapped and clawed for their four runs off Cortes. The first came home on two defensive miscues by the Yankees. Then a three-run fourth gave Kremer a cushion as he navigated New York’s formidable lineup. Cortes has allowed five times as many runs against the post-rebuild Orioles, who are 2-1 against him, as he did in twice as many innings against the rebuild-era Orioles.

Baltimore’s embattled bullpen was stellar for a second straight game despite Craig Kimbrel, Yennier Cano and Danny Coulombe being unavailable. Keegan Akin and Jacob Webb recorded the final six outs without allowing a run to slam the door. With Kimbrel still recovering from his upper-back strain and two blown saves, Webb got the save, including strikeouts of Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo on six pitches.

The victory extends Baltimore’s streak without losing a series to an AL East team to 16. Since April 2023, the Orioles have gone 11-0-4 in series against divisional opponents — not counting this week’s set — and are 36-16 against them during that period. The Orioles went 32-20 against the AL East last year for one of the best divisional marks in club history. In 2021, seen as the nadir of the rebuild, Baltimore went 20-56 against the division.

Around the horn

— Manager Brandon Hyde said pregame he didn’t know whether Kimbrel, who has blown two straight saves and left Sunday’s game with upper-back tightness, would be available for the game. Kimbrel threw a lengthy bullpen session before Tuesday’s game.

— Hyde said the club has decided its plans for the nearing returns of starting pitchers Kyle Bradish and John Means from the injured list. “But I’m not going to announce those yet,” Hyde said.

— Prospect Samuel Basallo started at catcher for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday for the first time this season. Basallo, who Baseball America ranks as the sport’s No. 10 prospect, was recovering from a stress fracture in his elbow.