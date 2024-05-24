Day One of PIAA Track & Field State Championships

Southern Columbia senior Kate Moncavage (1600M) and Danville senior Bronson Krainak (Javelin) both won golds coming out of District 4, and many other Northeast PA athletes finished in the top five at day one of the PIAA track and field championships.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.