David Feldman: Conor McGregor a BKFC minority owner, ‘but he has a lot of say in this company’

BKFC president David Feldman says UFC star Conor McGregor will definitely have input on how BKFC operates.

During Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4 broadcast, it was announced that McGregor is now a part owner of the bareknuckle boxing promotion. His Proper No. Twelve and Forged Irish Stout have also served as sponsors for BKFC.

Feldman revealed that McGregor will have a say in the company’s decision making.

“We wouldn’t have gotten Conor McGregor involved to be a silent owner,” Feldman said on Sirius XM’s “MMA Today.” “Like, we don’t just want him to be a partner and not say anything and not do anything and not help move the needle. We got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas.

“He built himself into superstardom, so hopefully he can help some other fighters do that, as well. He’s a minority owner, but he has a lot of say in this company. He’s going to be part of the board. So we’re going to get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor. And so far, so good. You know, very, very enthusiastic. I just hope things keep moving that way.”

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) makes his highly anticipated return to fighting after almost three years off due to injury when he faces Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in the UFC 303 main event June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie