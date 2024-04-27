Advertisement

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 live and official results, preliminary stream (9 p.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·7 min read

https://youtube.com/live/YAag89zFoLQ

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 takes place Friday, and you can keep up with official results and watch a live stream of the prelims right here on MMA Junkie beginning at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

The 12-fight bareknuckle boxing event takes place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The main card airs live on fuboTV and the BKFC app.

Headlining the event is a clash between UFC veterans Mike Perry and Thiago Alves. The co-main is a title fight between BKFC heavyweight champ Mick Terrill and former two-division BKFC champ Lorenzo Hunt. In addition, another UFC veteran matchup is on the docket, a heavyweight matchup with No. 1 contender status on the line, Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell.

You can watch the prelims in the video above and check out the live and official results below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 official results include:

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET, fubo TV/BKFC)

  • Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

  • Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt – for heavyweight title

  • Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

  • Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

  • Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

  • Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith

  • David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

  • Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

  • Daniel Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

PRELIMINARY CARD (9 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie)

  • Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez

  • Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

  • Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

BKFC Knucklemania IV 1-2

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 9810

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 9882

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 2

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 10

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 11

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 9834

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3575

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3652

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3443

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 9

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3532

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 5

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 7

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 8

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 19

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3587

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3519

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 6

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 12

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 13

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3447

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3630

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 15

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3610

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3732

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 1

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3716

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3708

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 4

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 14

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3658

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 3473

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 17

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 16

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 18

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 20

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 21

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 27

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 26

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 22

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 23

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 24

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 25

Share this

image

gallery

bkfc knucklemania 4 mike perry thiago alves press conferencefaceoff

Share this

image

gallery

bkfc knucklemania 4 mike perry thiago alves press conferencefaceoff 2

Share this

image

gallery

BKFC Knucklemania IV 1-3

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie