BKFC KnuckleMania 4 live and official results, preliminary stream (9 p.m. ET)
https://youtube.com/live/YAag89zFoLQ
BKFC KnuckleMania 4 takes place Friday, and you can keep up with official results and watch a live stream of the prelims right here on MMA Junkie beginning at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
The 12-fight bareknuckle boxing event takes place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The main card airs live on fuboTV and the BKFC app.
Headlining the event is a clash between UFC veterans Mike Perry and Thiago Alves. The co-main is a title fight between BKFC heavyweight champ Mick Terrill and former two-division BKFC champ Lorenzo Hunt. In addition, another UFC veteran matchup is on the docket, a heavyweight matchup with No. 1 contender status on the line, Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell.
You can watch the prelims in the video above and check out the live and official results below.
BKFC KnuckleMania 4 official results include:
MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET, fubo TV/BKFC)
Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves
Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt – for heavyweight title
Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee
Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith
David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
Daniel Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas
PRELIMINARY CARD (9 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie)
Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez
Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal
BKFC Knucklemania IV 1-2
BKFC Knucklemania IV 9810
BKFC Knucklemania IV 9882
BKFC Knucklemania IV 2
BKFC Knucklemania IV 10
BKFC Knucklemania IV 11
BKFC Knucklemania IV 9834
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3575
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3652
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3443
BKFC Knucklemania IV 9
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3532
BKFC Knucklemania IV 5
BKFC Knucklemania IV 7
BKFC Knucklemania IV 8
BKFC Knucklemania IV 19
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3587
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3519
BKFC Knucklemania IV 6
BKFC Knucklemania IV 12
BKFC Knucklemania IV 13
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3447
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3630
BKFC Knucklemania IV 15
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3610
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3732
BKFC Knucklemania IV 1
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3716
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3708
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3
BKFC Knucklemania IV 4
BKFC Knucklemania IV 14
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3658
BKFC Knucklemania IV 3473
BKFC Knucklemania IV 17
BKFC Knucklemania IV 16
BKFC Knucklemania IV 18
BKFC Knucklemania IV 20
BKFC Knucklemania IV 21
BKFC Knucklemania IV 27
BKFC Knucklemania IV 26
BKFC Knucklemania IV 22
BKFC Knucklemania IV 23
BKFC Knucklemania IV 24
BKFC Knucklemania IV 25
bkfc knucklemania 4 mike perry thiago alves press conferencefaceoff
bkfc knucklemania 4 mike perry thiago alves press conferencefaceoff 2
