BKFC KnuckleMania 4 live and official results, preliminary stream (9 p.m. ET)

https://youtube.com/live/YAag89zFoLQ

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 takes place Friday, and you can keep up with official results and watch a live stream of the prelims right here on MMA Junkie beginning at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

The 12-fight bareknuckle boxing event takes place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The main card airs live on fuboTV and the BKFC app.

Headlining the event is a clash between UFC veterans Mike Perry and Thiago Alves. The co-main is a title fight between BKFC heavyweight champ Mick Terrill and former two-division BKFC champ Lorenzo Hunt. In addition, another UFC veteran matchup is on the docket, a heavyweight matchup with No. 1 contender status on the line, Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell.

You can watch the prelims in the video above and check out the live and official results below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 official results include:

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET, fubo TV/BKFC)

Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt – for heavyweight title

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

Daniel Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

PRELIMINARY CARD (9 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie)

Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

