CU women take third as 3 Phoenix finish in top 10 at Battle for the Bay

Apr. 20—Cumberland's women concluded the regular season Tuesday with a third-place finish at the Battle for the Bay.

Lucy Labdon, Nathalie Nutu and Matilda Lind posted top-10 finishes for CU.

Lindsey Wilson won the three-team event posting a 290 as a team on day two, two-over as a team, to finish with 592 strokes. The Blue Raiders had the top four finishers in the event. The University of the Cumberlands finished in second place at 611 strokes followed by Cumberland with 623.

Lucy Labdon was the top finisher for Cumberland finishing in sixth at 152 strokes. Landon shot a four-over 76 in round two. She had one birdie on No. 2, but shot a 40 on the front. She picked up 10-straight pars to end the round.

Nathalie Nutu fired four birdies in her final round on her way to a three-over 75. Nutu finished tied for seventh place with 153 strokes. She shot a 37 on the front with two birdies and three bogeys and had a 38 on the back with two birdies and two double bogeys.

Matilda Lind played well today posting the lowest score of the tournament for Cumberland with a 74. Lind tied for ninth place at 154 strokes. She played the front at one-under with a birdie on No. 2 and eight pars. On the back, she posted three bogeys to shoot 39.

Caitlyn Bilham tied for 15th place at 164 total shots. Bilham carded her second-straight 82. She played the front at two-over with a birdie on No. 8 and three bogeys, but shot a 44 on the back with six bogeys and a double.

Ida Furuheim finished in 19th place. Furuheim shot an 83 in her final round to finish at 168. Furuheim carded one birdie on No. 11 and had eights bogeys and one double.

The Phoenix now set their sights to the Mid-South Conference Championships at the end of April at Bowling Green Country Club.