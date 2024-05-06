Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

United win a throw-in deep inside the Palace, and it's played inside to Mount. The Red Devils keep possession and Wan-Bissaka is found in between the lines before turning and picking out Garnacho. He looks to drive at Munoz and into the penalty area, but he's dispossessed and Palace can clear.

Wan-Bissaka drives down the right-hand side before picking out Mainoo outside the penalty area. He spots the run of Hojlund in behind the Palace defence and plays a lofted ball in behind, but it's slightly overhit and it goes behind for a goal-kick to the Eagles.

Olise receives a pass just outside the penalty area and he strikes towards goal, but it deflects behind for a corner to Palace. Wharton will take and he plays it short to Eze who looks to dart into the box, but Mount does well to get back into position and make a challenge, with United regaining possession.

Eze gets the game under way for Palace at Selhurst Park!

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag made two alterations from the United side that drew 1-1 with Burnley at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes both miss out after picking up injuries, with Evans and Mount coming in to replace them.

Glasner has made one change from Palace’s 1-1 draw against Fulham last time out. Ayew will drop to the bench after starting in the previous game, and Eze will come into the starting XI.

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton, Toby Collyer, Harry Amass, Habeeb Ogunneye, Louis Jackson, Ethan Wheatley.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Mount, Antony; Rasmus Hojlund.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Joel Ward, Marc Guehi, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Odsonne Edouard, Remi Matthews, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne; Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Manchester United are still competing to finish in the Europa League places in the Premier League this season, and three points against Palace will take them into sixth place in the table. Erik ten Hag’s side have lost four away Premier League matches in London this season, losing to Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea. They have never lost five away league games in the capital in a single season before. The Red Devils have both scored and conceded in each of their last eight Premier League away games – only once have they had a longer such run in the competition, doing so in nine consecutive games between May and November 2001.

Crystal Palace will be playing for pride in today’s game as they look to end the season on a high. The Eagles have seen a resurgence in form since Oliver Glasner arrived at the club and they will hope that continues into the 2024/2025 campaign. Palace have won both of their last two Premier League games at Selhurst Park, last winning three in a row at home in the competition in October 2022. The Eagles have won as many of their five home Premier League games under Glasner this season (W3 D1 L1) as their 12 such matches under Roy Hodgson beforehand in 2023-24 (W3 D3 L6).

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park!

