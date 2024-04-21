Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham: Key stats
Crystal Palace’s 5-2 over West Ham was their joint-biggest win in a top-flight London derby (sixth by three goals), and the first time they’ve ever scored five goals against fellow London opposition in the top-flight.
Both of Crystal Palace’s victories by three goals in the Premier League this season have come under Oliver Glasner (3-0 v Burnley and 5-2 v West Ham). Prior to his arrival, the Eagles had only won one of their previous 71 games in the competition by three or more goals (5-1 v Leeds in April 2023).
West Ham have only won four of their 21 games across all competitions in 2024 (D8 L9). They have the fifth-lowest win percentage of any Premier League team this year (19%), behind only Burnley (13.3%), Sheffield United (13.3%), Nottingham Forest (15.8%) and Everton (18.8%).
In what was his 693rd game as a manager in the Premier League, this was the earliest a David Moyes side had ever been 4-0 down in a game in the competition (31st minute – Crystal Palace 4-0 West Ham).
With a goal and assist today, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the youngest player to have been directly involved in 10+ goals in each of the last two Premier League campaigns (22y 131d – 13 in 2022-23 and 11 in 2023-24).
Michail Antonio made his 250th Premier League appearance for West Ham, becoming just the third player to reach this milestone for them in the competition, after Mark Noble (414) and Aaron Cresswell (291).