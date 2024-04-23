Cruz, McCutchen back Jones’ strong start; Pirates snap losing streak with win over Brewers

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen made sure Jared Jones was rewarded for another spectacular outing.

Cruz collected three hits and drove in a pair while McCutchen hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit performance in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Monday night. The win put an end to the Pirates’ six-game losing streak.

Jones (2-2) allowed a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins to open the fifth inning but kept the Brewers in check outside of that.

