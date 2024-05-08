Cristobal, analyst size up UM’s freshman summer arrivals on offense, cornerback

The Miami Hurricanes, who saw several Class of 2024 players impress during spring football, welcome 10 more to campus in the weeks ahead.

After examining the front seven arrivals on Tuesday, here’s a look at the three May freshman enrollees on offense and the two freshman May enrollees in the defensive backfield (coincidentally, four of these five players attended Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas):

OFFENSE

▪ Running back Jordan Lyle: The Aquinas standout was the No. 3 running back and No. 81 prospect overall in the 2024 class.

And don’t underestimate his chance to earn some immediate playing time, especially if Mark Fletcher Jr. is slowed early in the season by his foot injury from the Pinstripe Bowl. (Coach Mario Cristobal has said that Fletcher should be ready for August practice.)

Lyle decommitted from Ohio State last December and signed with UM two days later.

He ran for 1,376 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, averaging more than 10 yards per carry.

If Fletcher is healthy and seizes the No. 2 job, Lyle would be competing with Ajay Allen, Chris Johnson and fellow freshman (and early enrollee) Chris Wheatley-Humphrey for snaps behind Damien Martinez and Fletcher.

Lyle “amassed a massive amount of yardage [in 2023], tough yards, open-field yards, make-people-miss yards, catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cristobal said of Lyle, and also Wheatley-Humphrey. “Really physical, really talented.”

Recruiting analyst Larry Blustein said Lyle is “a big-time kid. He’s got power and breakaway speed. Picks out his holes and can catch.”

▪ Wide receiver Chance Robinson: Another Aquinas standout, Robinson was the 35th receiver and 174th overall best prospect in the 2024 class, per 247’s ranking.

Ohio State and Mississippi made a strong late push, but Robinson valued his relationship with UM receivers coach Kevin Beard.

“He’s going to be someone that maybe in the next two years will be somebody to get an opportunity to do some things,” Blustein said. “Physically, he’s got everything. He’s got to take it to that next level.”

Robinson caught 36 passes for 513 yards last season, per Maxprep.

“Chance really launched this thing at the [2023 UM] spring game when he committed right there, right after it, and that certainly caught a lot of attention and that led to a bunch of other guys that played together growing up to turn their attention to the University of Miami,” Cristobal said in December.

“That guy’s completely changed his body over the course of the last 12 months, maybe 18 months. He looks college ready right now. Physical, fast, strong. He makes all the contested catches. Just an elite player, an elite person.”

▪ Offensive lineman Juan Minaya: The three-star New Jersey-based Minaya has the skill set to play tackle (his high school position) and possibly guard.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman had offers from Penn State, Michigan State and many others.

He has strong lower-body power.

“Minaya is a large human being at the 6-foot-5 range on the way to being 6-6, 340 pounds,” Cristobal said. “Just a mauler. A guy on the line of scrimmage that once he fits you, he’s not coming off of you. He defends the line of scrimmage, runs your back, and has got really good balance.”

Here’s the scouting report from All Hurricanes on Minaya: “Playing for one of the most prominent programs in New Jersey, Minaya brings size and power to the University of Miami. He played left tackle for Catholic this past season and was a road grader within the run game. He gains leverage during an outside zone with quick feet or moves toward the second level and seals off a linebacker after initially working with another offensive lineman to double-team a defensive tackle.”

CORNERBACK

▪ Romanas Frederique: The St. Thomas Aquinas three-star prospect flipped from West Virginia to UM last summer. He has good size (6-1) and length.

“He transferred to St. Thomas this past year, played offense and he played defense,” Cristobal said. “Most of these guys do. They play both sides. He’s played corner for the most part just like [fellow UM freshman corner] Ryan Mack. He has great hips, feet, speed, recoverability” if he’s beaten initially by a receiver.

Blustein said: “Has got a lot of potential. Saw him when he started at Deerfield Beach. Can play corner, safety. Versatile, Great hips, great vision.”

▪ Mack: The three-star St. Thomas Aquinas prospect is a natural nickel (slot) corner and will have a chance to compete right away at a position where UM has only five players on scholarship. At 5-11, he’s fast and competitive in coverage.

“Very athletic, tough, physical, played that position [nickel corner] and been going against [UM freshman receiver] Jojo [Trader] and those guys his entire life, so he understands the position really well,” Cristobal said. “Extremely savvy, athletic, fast. Prototype that you want at the position.”

Blustein said Mack — whose father Rod Mack was a UM linebacker in the 1990s — is “a lot better than people give him credit for, maybe a little undersized. He reminds me, as a player, of Terrell Buckley. Long arms, good recovery speed.”