Craig Carton: Everyone ‘leaves Minnesota’, uses Vikings to make point

Right now, the Minnesota Timberwolves are riding high, up 2-0 on the defending NBA champions. Despite that, the Minnesota Vikings still enter the news cycle—not because of anything good, of course, but because of their past transactions as a team.

Speaking on his show on Fox Sports 1, Craig Carton discussed the prospect of the Timberwolves being able to keep Anthony Edwards there long term. He would go on to say that “everyone” leaves Minnesota, and he used several Vikings to make the point.

Carton used players such as Randy Moss, Kirk Cousins, and Stefon Diggs as examples of prominent players leaving Minnesota sports franchises.

Randy Moss was traded after seven seasons with the team at a time when he was going through some mental gymnastics. Kirk Cousins came to Minnesota in free agency and set franchise records before leaving in March after six seasons. Rounding things out, Stefon Diggs left after five seasons when the team was left with a hard decision financially with him.

Now, if the team cannot re-sign Justin Jefferson, perhaps we have an argument to make. As of now, both Edwards and Jefferson seem to be the future of Minnesota sports, with Jefferson being set to make a big payday as a contract extension is on the horizon.

"You're gonna lose Anthony Edwards." — @craigcartonlive on the Minnesota Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/qbbGASvou0 — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire