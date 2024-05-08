Cowgirls drop regular season double header finale to Wamego

May 7—The Abilene Cowgirls finished their regular season by dropping a pair of games on the road Friday night to the Wamego Lady Red Raiders.

Wamego the defending 4A State Champion used a dominating pitching performance in game one by University of Tennessee commit Peyton Hardenberger to shut out the Cowgirls 10-0.

The Lady Red Raiders would then outlast Abilene 3-1 in game two, in what was a close pitching duel. Senior Brooklyn Haaga would keep the game close by allowing just four hits in the loss

The Cowgirls completed the regular season with a record of 13-9, and will await their playoff seeding assignment in the 4A West Division.

Game 1

Wamego 10, Abilene 0

Wamego would shut out the Cowgirls in game one 10-0 behind a dominating one hit performance by pitcher Peyton Hardenberger. She would also record 15 strikeouts in the game while earning the victory.

The Lady Red Raiders would collect 13 hits in the game, propelled by a pair of home runs that occurred in the first and fourth innings.

Abilene's only hit of the game would come in the top of the fourth inning when Tailyn Needham would connect on two out single.

Freshman pitcher Hallie Johnson would suffer the loss for the Cowgirls as she pitched five innings, while fellow freshman Charlie Elliott would pitch the sixth inning. Johnson allowed seven runs (three earned) on nine hits over five innings. She walked two and struck kout three. Elliott threw 12 pitches in the sixth allowing three earned runs on four hits and walking one batter.

Hardenberger held Abilene to one hit over six innings, walking three and striking out 15.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-1-3

WHS 3 0 0 1 3 3 — 10-13-0

HR: McCarthy, Bosch

RBI: Hardenberger 2, McCarthy 3, Adams 1, Olberding 2, Bosch 1.

SB: Keener; Urich

WP: Peyton Hardenberger

LP: Hallie Johnson

Game 2

Wamego 3, Abilene 1

Abilene would lose a close game in game two 3-1, as both teams received good pitching performances from their starters.

Senior pitcher Brooklyn Haaga would begin the game by shutting down the Wamego offense for three innings before giving up a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Haaga would allow two earned runs over six innings on four hits. She walked one and struck out five.

Wamego freshman Landri Adams earned the win for the Lady Raders by giving up one run on three hits. She walked two and struck out 10.

Abilene's lone run of the game would come in the top of the sixth when they would take advantage of a lead off walk by Jordan Signer, followed by an RBI double by Tailyn Needham. The single run scored would finalize the game score at 3-1.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-3-2

WHS 0 0 0 1 2 0 x — 3-4-2

2B: Needham, Murray

RBI: Needham 1; Hardenberger 1, Adams 1.

WP: Landri Adams

LP: Brooklyn Haaga