Cowboys News: Prescott throws on video, more free agency moves

The football world has fully turned its focus to the NFL draft, which begins in just three short weeks. The Cowboys have a strong amount of draft capital this year, and it is imperative that they upgrade their roster, especially defensively. Find out more about prospects at multiple positions that could improve the Cowboys secondary, the strengths of the defensive line class, and the latest mock draft from NFL Network lands the Cowboys an unfamiliar name.

Even though the focus has shifted, the Cowboys are continuing to augment their roster through free agency. On Wednesday the organization signed two veterans, including a third tight end and a well-known punter to compete for the starting job. Plus, the latest footage of Dak Prescott training on his surgically repaired ankle is promising.

WATCH: Cowboys' Prescott shows rehab progress in workout video :: Cowboys Wire

Link All super sleuths rejoice! There is now video of Prescott on the field dropping back and throwing passes. Waiting for your chance to pretend to be a physical therapist and evaluate someone's leg health from behind your screen, you're up!

3 ways Sam Darnold trade to Panthers could impact Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link The New York Jets traded former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. KD Drummond breaks down how this could impact the Cowboys' backup quarterback situation, the NFL draft, and the 2021 matchup between the team and the Panthers. -ML

Cowboys 2021 draft: Caleb Farley thinks back surgery won’t be an issue for him, or NFL teams :: Blogging The Boys

Link The talented cornerback was a virtual shoe-in as a first-round pick before a second back surgery within a year called that into question. However, he says that won't be an issue going forward and still feels he's the best corner in the NFL draft. -ML

Cowboys NFL Draft Targets: Safety Jamar Johnson :: Inside The Star

Link Safety will be a position the Cowboys will monitor closely in the NFL draft. The consensus is that either Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn will be the pick at 10, adding another dynamic young talent to play alongside Trevon Diggs. With that being said, if safety is the focus should this be the case, Indiana's Johnson is a nice Day 2 option to consider. -ML

Story continues

Cowboys sign veteran punter Anger as competition for Niswander :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys found an upgrade at punter whenever Chris Jones was replaced in the starting lineup by Hunter Niswander. Now, through free agency the Cowboys have brought in veteran punter Bryan Anger to compete with Niswander for the starting gig.

--AH

Roster Reset: Safety Has Added Depth, Competition :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Cowboys staff writer Rob Phillips discusses a crucial position for the Cowboys in 2021, the two safety spots. Hear who Dallas added, who they have, and how it could all fit together.

--AH

Cowboys add to tight end room with Jeremy Sprinkle signing :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys lost their dedicated blocking tight end from 2020 when Blake Bell rejoined the Chiefs through free agency. On Wednesday the club added the veteran who could fill that void and make the team as the third tight end.

--AH

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1379877084386955264

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest pro and con for each of PFF’s top DL prospects :: PFF

Link The Cowboys could afford to add talent through the draft at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions. PFF breaks down some of the top defensive lineman prospects and their biggest strengths and weaknesses.

--AH

Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers go all in on Mac Jones :: NFL.com

Link In his latest mock draft for NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah helps Dallas find defensive help, but not in the way most recent mock drafts do. Jeremiah gives the Cowboys edge rusher Kwity Paye from Michigan at pick No. 10.

--AH

1

1