Cowboys exercise roster bonus for Trey Lance

The Cowboys will keep Trey Lance for at least one more year to see what they have in the quarterback.

As expected, Dallas will exercise the $4.25 million roster bonus for 2024, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. The money is due this summer.

That means Lance will count $5.3 million against this year's salary cap.

The Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Lance, the third overall pick in 2021, just before the start of the 2023 season. He did not play a down, spending the season as the Cowboys' third quarterback.

The team will not exercise Lance's fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $22.4 million in 2025, putting him in line for free agency in 2025.

Lance started four games for the 49ers, going 2-2 with 797 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.