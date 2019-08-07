Cowboys DE Robert Quinn fractures hand in training camp drill, needs surgery
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will require surgery after breaking his left hand during practice on Tuesday.
He suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill against left tackle Tyron Smith, according to multiple reports.
Jones expects Quinn to return for regular season
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones confirmed the injury to reporters and was optimistic about Quinn’s ability to return for the regular-season opener against the New York Giants.
“The relief is he is going to be back fine and do what he needs to do to get ready to play the Giants,” Jones said. “I don’t think we are looking for him to miss any time.”
Quinn left the team’s training camp site in Oxnard, California to return to Dallas for surgery.
Cowboys acquired Quinn from Dolphins
After the suspension of Randy Gregory during the offseason, the Cowboys traded for the eight-year veteran with the expectation that he will start on the defensive line opposite Pro Bowl pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
Lawrence tallied 6.5 sacks with the Miami Dolphins last season. He’s averaged 8.6 sacks and 9.6 tackles for loss per season over the course of his career.
Taco Charlton will likely see increased reps in Quinn’s absence.
More from Yahoo Sports:
Legendary track star Lewis calls Trump ‘racist, misogynistic’