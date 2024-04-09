Cowboys 2024 pass protection expectations currently bottom-5 in NFL

How big of a deal is the offensive line for the Cowboys this draft cycle? Based on their actions leading up to the 2024 draft, one might surmise not very much. Dallas has bid adieu to two of their starting offensive linemen in free agency and done essentially nothing to replace them.

The projected starting lineup today (per Ourlads) features Tyler Smith at left tackle, T.J. Bass at left guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Zack Martin at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle. Outside of Martin at RG, there’s not a lot there to feel great about. In fact, according to Ben Baldwin from The Athletic, the pass protection score of this lineup rates as the NFL’s 28th-ranked unit in 2024.

The Cowboys notoriously lean on the draft to plug their most important holes, so the decision to wait until the draft to address offensive line isn’t completely out of character. But it does leave Dallas in a bit of a bind. Much like the 2022 draft, it’s O-line or bust. They can’t afford to draft opportunistically because they have critical holes to fill.

Quick thread on offensive line starters leading up to draft as I wait for code to run What if we tried to guess offensive line strength given the 5 starters listed on Ourlads and their past performance in pass protection (as measured by grade)? This is what it might look like pic.twitter.com/drVEjPMK7r — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 8, 2024

Smith, the rising star of the bunch, moves outside to LT where, at least for 2024, he’s expected to be suitable but probably not great. The majority of his work has come inside at LG and slippage in play can be expected if moves to the more challenging position of LT. But based on the roster today, there isn’t much choice.

T.J. Bass is a promising prospect but compared to other starting LGs his pass protection currently sits in the bottom half of the NFL. Hoffman flashed potential but still comes with major concerns and projects as a bottom-five starter. And at RT only one starter rates worse than Steele in pass protection.

The need on the offensive line has become so obvious, multiple odds makers are predicting an overwhelming likelihood Dallas selects one with their first pick in the draft.

Based on the pass protection performance of those currently on the roster, the Cowboys may not be able to deviate from OL even if a great skill player falls into their laps at 24. The current state of affairs along the Cowboys offensive line is disturbing and requires prompt attention in the 2024 NFL draft.

