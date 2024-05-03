Coveted defensive tackle in the transfer portal chooses Oklahoma

USC needs elite defensive tackles. One such tackle in the transfer portal has chosen the Oklahoma Sooners. Damonic Williams of TCU is going to Norman to be coached by Brent Venables.

Sooners Wire has more:

“Since Brent Venables arrived to Norman, one of the top priorities has been to get bigger in the trenches. In particular on the defensive side of the football. Transitioning from Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” to what is needed to contend in the SEC. To that end, the Oklahoma Sooners have landed one of the top defensive tackles in the nation via the transfer portal, Damonic Williams.”

USC was not one of the finalists for Williams, who chose OU over Texas, LSU, and Missouri. All of this raises the stakes for the transfer portal pursuit of Michigan State transfer Derrick Harmon, one of the best defensive tackles left on the board. Getting Harmon or whiffing on him could swing the pendulum toward ultimate success or failure for USC in 2024. The difference between landing Harmon and missing on him could be that significant.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire