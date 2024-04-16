Coveted blue-chip 2025 QB announces decision date

The big day is nearly here for one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2025 cycle. Four-star gunslinger Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay (Ohio) set his official announcement date for Wednesday, April 17, which will be broadcast from his high school at 3 p.m. ET.

The announcement will be broadcast live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel on Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks represent the three finalists in the running for the blue-chip passer. The trio were the finalists in a field that included 27 total offers from many top programs around the nation.

Recruiting Summary

Montgomery is ranked No. 184 overall and No. 15 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 186 and 14, respectively.

Georgia is the current favorite to land a commitment from Montgomery, with 73.9% odds on the On3 recruiting prediction machine; Florida (9.8%) and South Carolina (4.7%) follow behind.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire