Coventry City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Coventry City FC 0 - 1 Ipswich Town FC

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:50

First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Ipswich Town 1.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:50

Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:50

Attempt saved. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:48

Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:47

Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:45

Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:41

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:36

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Václav Hladky.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:36

Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:36

Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:33

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:32

Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:32

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:30

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:30

Delay in match because of an injury Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:28

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:26

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:24

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:22

Attempt missed. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:22

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:22

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:22

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:22

Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:22

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:17

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Haji Wright.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:15

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:15

Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:13

Jay Dasilva (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:11

Goal! Coventry City 0, Ipswich Town 1. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Burns.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:10

Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry City).

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:07

Attempt saved. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

20:03

First Half begins.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

19:00

