Could J.J. Watt return to Texans in 2024 for postseason run?

J.J. Watt might be enjoying retirement, but he hasn’t completely closed the door on suiting up for the Texans down the line.

At least that’s how he feels heading into the summer.

Watt told reporters prior to first pitch of his annual charity softball game that he’s been staying active while enjoying life away from the gridiron. However, Watt could be tempted to strap on the helmet if former teammate and current coach DeMeco Ryans needs him for a game en route to a Super Bowl.

“I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great. I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I’ll be there,'” Watt said. “And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it.”

The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year has a life outside of football. He and his wife, Kealia, are currently minority owners of Burnley Football Club in England. Watt also recently was hired by CBS Sports as part of the new Sunday pregame crew.

While Watt hasn’t closed the chapter entirely when it comes to football, he “enjoys the couch” more than ever.

“I very much don’t want that to ever be the case,” Watt said. “I hope that everybody stays extremely healthy, and they dominate, and they don’t need any other bodies.”

Drafted 11th overall in 2011, Watt went on to set every defensive record in Texans’ history over his decade-long stay. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals before retiring following the 2022 season.

He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (101), tackles for loss (172) and forced fumbles (25). Watt was also a five-time first-team All-Pro recipient and earned five Pro Bowl selections.

“I’m a very fortunate, lucky man,” Watt said. “I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son, I’ve had 12 great years in this league.”

