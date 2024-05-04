Tank Dell breaks silence following gunshot wound, expected to make full recovery

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell spoke for the first time since being shot last week while visiting family in Florida.

Dell posted to his Instagram a photo of himself in the Texans’ new Battle Red alternate uniforms with the caption “God I thank you,” along with a praying hands emoji.

#Texans Tank Dell breaks his silence on IG this evening. pic.twitter.com/Mv28Fcgy5E — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) May 4, 2024

Dell was one of 10 innocent bystanders shot during a bar altercation in Samford, Florida last Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and was discharged the next morning.

According to KPRC2 Sports, Dell suffered a “through and through” flesh wound in his leg. The bullet was through Dell’s leg and came out on the other side.

The injury is not career-threatening, and Dell is expected to make a full recovery. Since the shooting, two people have been arrested, including the 16-year-old who began to open fire following an altercation between two other people at the bar.

Since returning to Houston, Dell has visited the team’s training facility to meet with team officials, including coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans were made aware of the incident on Saturday evening and released a statement Sunday afternoon.

Texans WR Tank Dell was a victim and innocent bystander at the club shooting in Sanford, FL this weekend, per Seminole County Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma says As you can see in the video, Dell was in between the two shooters when shots were fired. The Sheriff says they’re working… pic.twitter.com/1rVl9mNnMY — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) April 29, 2024

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night,” the Texans said in a statement last weekend. “He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

A third-round pick out of Houston, Dell was one of several breakout stars during Houston’s run to an AFC South division title. He became the go-to No. 2 weapon behind Nico Collins, totaling 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dell was on pace to finish with over 1,2000 receiving yards, surpassing Andre Johnson’s rookie record, before suffering a season-ending broken leg during Week 13’s win over the Denver Broncos. He underwent surgery this offseason and since has been rehabbing in Houston.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud recently hosted Dell, John Metchie and newly acquired receiver Stefon Diggs out in Los Angeles to run routes, and said he’s been impressed with the former Cougars’ growth.

“He looks great,” Stroud said last month. “He’s gotten a lot better. Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into Year 2, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball. Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big.”

TANK DELL COMEBACK SZN 📈 pic.twitter.com/b8KivvXUXy — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) May 3, 2024

Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently said on Sports Radio 610 that Dell is in good spirits as the team prepares for rookie minicamp next week.

“Tank is doing great,” Caserio said. “He is doing okay. Certainly, making progress. He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind.”

