Could the Chicago Bulls target Caleb Martin in free agency?

The Chicago Bulls should be scouring the market for potential improvements this summer, as they will have a chance to reshape their roster. Though their primary focuses should probably be the trade market and the 2024 NBA Draft, they could also look to add in free agency. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested they target Caleb Martin.

“The forward spots could be the primary focus for this front office,” Buckley wrote. “They not only need to decide the free-agency fates of DeMar DeRozan (unrestricted) and Patrick Williams (restricted), they also must explore ways of upgrading the rotations behind them. Caleb Martin could be a really smart flier to take whenever he makes the easy call to decline his $7.1 million player option.

“The 28-year-old effectively aced the two-way energizer role over the past three seasons in South Beach. He guards up and down positions, makes enough threes to keep defenders honest (career 35.7) and uses his revved-at-all-times motor to make myriad hustle plays. He has also dropped a few hints at perhaps still having some untapped potential, despite being a 28-year-old role player. There aren’t a ton of support players who’ve delivered a big-stage showing like his masterful run through the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, when he helped the eighth-seeded Heat oust the second-seeded Boston Celtics by averaging 19.3 points with a wholly absurd 60.2/48.9/87.5 shooting slash.”

Adding some 3-and-D forward help to the mix would be great for the Bulls.

