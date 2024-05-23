Buddy Hield tops list of potential Bulls free agency targets

If the Chicago Bulls want to improve their roster this summer, one of their top priorities should be to add some three-point shooting to the mix. Zach Buckley recently road a free-agent big board for Chicago, and he put Buddy Hield at the top of the list.

“If the Bulls get nothing else done this offseason, they should at least find ways to up their three-point volume,” Buckley wrote. “There is a cap on how efficient this offense can be when it holds bottom-five rankings in three-point makes (27th) and attempts (26th), never mind what better spacing might mean for attackers like DeRozan and Coby White. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Chicago throw the entire non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception at this perimeter deficiency, and if it does, that might be enough to snag Buddy Hield.

“He is an elite outside shooter who routinely wows with volume and efficiency. The 31-year-old is already top-25 all-time in three-point makes (1,924, 22nd), a feat made all the more impressive by the fact he’s also a 40 percent perimeter shooter for his career. Hield is probably hoping for a bigger payout than this, but there aren’t a slew of win-now teams with money to spend, and the 76ers might be focused on bigger-fish pursuits.”

Hield has been one of the best three-point shooters since he’s stepped in the league, and he would undoubtedly help Chicago’s offense.

