Could the Cavaliers be a potential trade destination for Zach LaVine?

The Chicago Bulls are going to be on the prowl for a Zach LaVine trade this summer. They want to get off his contract, and they couldn’t find a deal for him prior to his season-ending injury this past season. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently wrote a piece about their desire to move him. And while he didn’t say it directly, he hinted that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell situation could play a hand in Chicago’s choices.

“The Bulls couldn’t find any takers at the February trade deadline, despite being aggressive in trying to move LaVine going back to December,” Cowley wrote. “But the landscape has also changed. Atlanta is looking to break up its backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, both Orlando and Sacramento need a proven scoring punch, and a source indicated that Charlotte was looking to add some scoring and star power to go along with LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller.

“The situation in Cleveland with Donovan Mitchell could also get interesting if the veteran shows no interest in signing a contract extension. That’s why the Bulls remain in wait-and-see mode.”

Would the Cavaliers want to snag LaVine if Mitchell forces his way out? Could the Bulls get in on the action for Mitchell if he wants a change of scenery? What part could the Cavaliers play in the LaVine trade market?

