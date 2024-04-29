Does the NBA view Bulls’ Zach LaVine as a negative trade asset?

In 2022, the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to a supermax contract extension. It locked him in place through the 2026-27 season, with a player option in the final year. Since then, the Bulls haven’t been back to the playoffs, and LaVine has dealt with significant injury issues. So, as the Bulls look to potentially trade LaVine this summer, does the rest of the league see him as a negative asset?

“While LaVine has twice been selected as an All-Star, it’s hard to imagine the league sees him as a positive asset given his ongoing injury issues and the staggering amount of money owed to him ($138 million over the next three seasons, per Spotrac),” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. “The question, then, might be Chicago’s appetite for attaching sweeteners just to move on from LaVine.”

How eager should the Bulls be to unload LaVine’s contract? And more importantly, how much are they willing to attach to him to get him off the books?

As the Bulls look to reshape their roster this summer, both are very important questions to consider.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire