'Could Cadden be a Scotland curveball?'

[BBC]

Hibernian's win in Perth at the weekend was undoubtedly a relief for manager Nick Montgomery, and also the fans who have supported the team in great numbers both home and away this campaign.

But one swallow does not make a summer, and the emphasis now has to be on backing up the victory with another three points in Dingwall this Saturday.

In a season that many will be keen to forget, just getting back on the pitch and playing again can be looked upon as a major achievement for one particular player.

Chris Cadden suffered a serious Achilles injury in the final game of last season which kept him out for over eight months.

The reward for undergoing countless hours of rehab and working hard in the gym was eventually getting back on the pitch and taking the place he rightly deserves with his teammates.

The 27-year-old is a very popular figure at Easter Road and in his four years at the club has proven to be more than a valuable asset for the club.

If that terrible injury on the final day of last season hadn’t occurred then could a case have been made for him to be at least a candidate for Steve Clarke’s Euros squad?

Aaron Hickey probably made the spot his own but a hamstring injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season at Brentford and it’s a fingers crossed job to see if he will be fit enough for the tournament opener against Germany.

With Everton’s Nathan Paterson also out that leaves Celtic's Anthony Ralston as the only other right-back who has been a regular in the Scotland squad.

So who else is there? Options look limited and given he now looks back to full fitness would it be too much of a curveball for Cadden to at least be considered?

It certainly would be an amazing end to a season for a player who 12 months ago suffered such a terrible injury.