What are Cougars’ biggest concerns as they prep for Horned Frogs?

BYU coach Kalani Sitake on the sidelines during game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Cougars are on a bye week as they prepare for road game against TCU on Oct. 14. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

After chalking up its first Big 12 football victory in a win over Cincinnati, Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will use a bye week to zero in on the team’s weaknesses, get injured players back and do extra diligence on prep for a trip to TCU. Here is Jay Drew’s update on this week.

Sitake said he expects some of the injured players who have missed games to make it back in time for the next game in Fort Worth. Those could include WRs Kody Epps and Parker Kingston. It is uncertain if leading tackler Ben Bywater and guard Weylin Lapuaho will be ready.

After going 4-1, BYU remains one of the leading teams in the country in red-zone scoring yet is among the worst in rushing offense. An opportunistic team, BYU is finding ways to win with less time of possession and fewer yards. Down the stretch, that will have to change if the Cougars want to climb the standings in the Big 12 with top-ranked Texas and Oklahoma on the schedule.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: BYU has almost two weeks to prepare for TCU with a bye weekend this week. Name one thing you believe coaches and players will be able to work on to improve the team during this time.

Jay Drew: I believe the thing that BYU needs the most to get its running game going, and in effect its offense going, is better blocking. That’s what the Cougars need to work on heavily the next two weeks, because they will need to run the ball effectively to beat TCU on Oct. 14.

I’m not just talking about the offensive linemen. BYU needs better blocking from its running backs, tight ends and receivers, too. Go back and watch the film on the running plays that didn’t work against Kansas and Cincinnati. The blocking was suspect. It has become an issue. Sure, the offensive line has not been quite as good as expected outside of pass blocking, of which they have been outstanding. But it takes nine or 10 guys to block for a successful running play, and through five games that just hasn’t happened enough for the Cougars.

BYU’s defenders also need to tackle better, after a really good start against Sam Houston. That would be Job 2, in my opinion. Better blocking is Job 1.

Dick Harmon: It’s obvious BYU needs to run the ball better and it is a team thing. It opens up the play-action game, forces defenses to respect that threat, and takes pressure off Kedon Slovis. On the other hand, Cougarstats.com pointed out in wins over SMU in 1980, BYU had minus-2 yards rushing; in 1990 in an upset of No. 1 Miami with Ty Detmer, the Cougars lost 68 yards on the ground; in the 1997 win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl BYU had -59; in the 2006 win over Utah, the Cougars lost 54 yards rushing, and in the 2009 win over Oklahoma in Arlington, Texas, at Jerry World, BYU’s rushing total was -28. Still, rushing the ball is extremely important.

I think one of the key goals in the next two weeks is to develop more depth and get reserves polished. We saw what Bywater’s replacement, freshman Harrison Taggart, did in the win over Cincinnati with 10 tackles. He’ll be the first to admit he can play much better — he just needs reps. I’m impressed with how freshman Marcus McKenzie has played gunner on punt return defense. This time could be used to develop him as a key reserve at corner. Also, freshman Raider Damuni could see more time developing as a safety. Some of the proven starters could have light work while coaches pile work on many of these players. The Cougars will need developed depth in the coming weeks because it will be brutal playing the upper echelon of the Big 12.

Cougar tales

From the archives

Related

From the X-verse

Extra points

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

No doubt, the B12 is “down” this year. My prediction of 8 wins for the Y is not so far fetched now. But their next game at TCU will reveal a lot … about both teams.

— AZCOOUG1

The Y should pick up wins at home against Texas Tech and Iowa State. The only remaining road win might be Oklahoma State with TCU and West Virginia as toss-ups. BYU is most likely going 7-5 with continued plaguing injuries, one better than my 6-6 preseason prediction. However, if the defense and offense can get starters to stay healthy and continue to improve as the season progresses, they might get lucky and only drop the Texas and Oklahoma games. However it plays out, it would be crazy to see a Y and U of U bowl matchup.

— Fencesitter

I see BYU’s schedule as three tiers — 1 being elite, 2 being mid and 3 being low end. BYU just beat two Tier 2 teams and two Tier 3 teams. The one they lost to is also a tier 2 team. That leaves three Tier 1 teams and four Tier 2 teams left to play. Even if they lose all three Tier 1 games, they only need to split the remaining Tier 2 games to be bowl eligible. That would for sure be a good accomplishment for BYU’s inaugural Big 12 football season. However, it’s completely possible — maybe even probable — that BYU can get seven wins this year. If BYU gets to eight wins, every BYU fan out there would be over the moon. And even that seems possible now that TCU has looked somewhat vulnerable. And it wouldn’t be a bad thing if BYU plays Oklahoma in a November blizzard at night. Anything could happen in that scenario.

— Befair

Up next

