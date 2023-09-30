Live coverage: BYU hosts Cincinnati in Cougars’ Big 12 home opener

Players warm up before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Friday night’s game between BYU and Cincinnati. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First half

BYU 14, Cincinnati 10

Even though BYU’s offense was largely nonexistent until the final minute of the first half, the Cougars have the lead thanks to an early pick-six from Jakob Robinson and a quick three-play TD drive in the final minute of the half.

Cincinnati possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes in the first half and outgained BYU 254 to 107. The Bearcats also converted 6 of 11 third downs, while BYU was 1 of 5.

And somehow, the Cougars lead after Kedon Slovis completed three straight passes and hit Darius Lassiter for the go-ahead score.

Wild.

Second quarter

BYU 14, Cincinnati 10

0:06 — BYU moved the ball quickly and scored to regain the lead on a 22-yard Darius Lassiter catch in the final seconds of the first half. BYU 14, Cincinnati 10.

After Kedon Slovis had completed just 1 of 7 passes for 2 yards prior to this drive, he completed three straight passes — combined with a Cincinnati pass interference — for 69 yards on the three-play drive.

0:44 — Cincinnati turned a short field into points, as Carter Brown nailed a 33-yard field goal. Cincinnati 10, BYU 7.

The Bearcats started the drive at their own 42 after BYU was stopped deep in its own end of the field on the previous possession.

10:59 — Cincinnati marched down the field to tie the score, going 90 yards on 17 plays to score for the first time on the night on a Chamon Metayer 27-yard touchdown catch. BYU 7, Cincinnati 7.

Emory Jones finds Chamon Metayer for a 27-yard touchdown to tie the game at BYU! #Bearcats 🔥pic.twitter.com/bwKbsn5zYH — Cincy on the Prowl (@CincyOnTheProwl) September 30, 2023

The Bearcats converted 2 of 3 third-down attempts and a fourth-and-1 on the drive. Cincinnati has outgained BYU 162 yards of total offense to 29 so far in the game.

First quarter

BYU 7, Cincinnati 0

8:28 — The first points come by turnover — but this time (unlike last week), BYU was the one to score. The Cougars’ Jakob Robinson picked off Cincinnati’s Emory Jones on the Bearcats’ first drive, taking the pick-six 42 yards for the touchdown. BYU 7, Cincinnati 0.

That is Robinson’s third interception of the season.

Pregame prep

