Couch: Ranking Izzo's 10 best Michigan State basketball teams that didn't win a national title

Michigan State's Antonio Smith does a cartwheel after defeating Kentucky 73-66 in the NCAA Midwest Regional final in St. Louis on Sunday, March 21, 1999. The win advances Michigan State to the Final Four in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It’s been 15 years since Michigan State’s men’s basketball team played on this Monday night — one of Tom Izzo's best teams that didn't win a championship. There have been some other great ones, too. Might as well rank them.

Here are Izzo’s top 10 teams that didn’t win a national championship, ranked by how good they were at their peak, rather than how close they came to a title:

MSU's Antonio Smith, left, grabs a rebound away from Kentucky's Heshimu Evans during a game in 1999.

1. 1998-99

MSU’s 1998-99 team might have been better than the team a year later that won it all. Izzo to this day often says this was his best squad. It’s hard to argue otherwise. In 1998-99, MSU went 33-5 and 15-1 in the Big Ten, earning a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The Spartans that year won 22 straight games heading into the Final Four, capped with a win over Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

This team had almost everything the championship team had and more — Morris Peterson coming off the bench behind Jason Klein, Antonio Smith at power forward and Mateen Cleaves, pre-foot injury, with a little more bounce. Thomas Kelley was a terrific combo guard off the bench, as well. The Duke team MSU faced — and lost to — in an epic battle in a national semifinal was a stronger opponent than anyone in the Spartans’ way at the Final Four a year later.

MSU's Gary Harris drives against Virginia's Malcolm Brogdon during their Sweet 16 on March 28, 2014 at Madison Square Garden. The fourth-seeded Spartans, beat top-seed Virginia, 61-59.

2. 2013-14

If MSU could have played the 2013-14 season in reverse order, with the first two months last, the Spartans would have won a national title. At its best, this was a matchup-proof team — a lineup of senior Keith Appling and sophomore Gary Harris in the backcourt, sophomore Denzel Valentine on the wing, junior Branden Dawson at power forward and senior Adreian Payne at center.

Had Appling not suffered a wrist injury that, over time, also eroded his confidence, this time might have finished with only two or three losses and a national championship. At one point, the Spartans were 18-1 with no sign of letting up, before losing 7 of 12 games heading into the postseason. Over the next 6 1/2 games, they appeared to regain their mojo — storming through the Big Ten tournament and then, as a 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, beating No. 1-seed Virginia to reach the Elite Eight, where they held a nine-point lead over Connecticut late in the first half, before UConn’s Shabazz Napier took over.

MSU's Kalin Lucas, Travis Walton and Durrell Summers, left to right, celebrate late in the game against Connecticut during their Final Four win Saturday April 4, 2009.

3. 2008-09

There are about 15 years in the last two decades where this team might have won the national title. Instead, the 2008-09 Spartans’ ran into a North Carolina team in the championship game that was one of those rare super teams that comes along every once in a while. Still, this group, playing under immense pressure to reach the Final Four in Detroit, played to the final game of the college basketball season. As a 2 seed in the Midwest, they beat an underrated and difficult USC team, 3-seed Kansas and then 1-seed Louisville (Goran Suton’s finest hours), before taking out Connecticut in the Final Four.

This was a pretty young team, a really good team — a Big Ten champion, 15-3 in league play — that became a great team when it mattered most in the postseason. Kalin Lucas became one of the storied point guards in MSU history this season and that carried over into the NCAA tournament. Their depth was outstanding, with sophomores Durrell Summers and Chris Allen and freshman Draymond Green coming off the bench.

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils forward Jack White (41) during the first half in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

4. 2018-19

There have been more talented groups among Izzo’s great teams, but not a better pick-and-roll guard-center combo than Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman, with a number of role players that fit perfectly around them. When this team was rolling — with Winston, Tillman, Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid and Aaron Henry — it was something. Winston, of course, made it all go.

What paved the way for this team to reach its potential was an injury to Nick Ward that put Tillman in the starting lineup and changed MSU on both ends of the court. This team won 14 of its final 15 games, winning a share of the Big Ten title and then won the Big Ten tournament by beating a top-10 Michigan team for the third time in a month. If that didn’t make them beloved enough, they then took down 1-seed Duke — Zion Wiliamson and all — in the Elite Eight for one of the more storied wins in MSU history.

RELATED: Couch: Cassius Winston through Kenny Goins' shot – how Michigan State took down Duke

But this ranking isn’t because they were beloved or won an epic game, it’s because they were exceptional in the last month of the season. The level of play it took to beat Duke was the stuff of a team that could have won a national title and maybe should have. The Spartans just ran into a tough matchup and played a bad game against Texas Tech in the Final Four.

5. 2015-16

There were a lot of good players on MSU’s 2015-16 team — Bryn Forbes, Matt Costello, Branden Dawson — but Denzel Valentine made this team elite. He was a dominant and connective force, the first player in college basketball to ever to average 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. This team will forever be remembered for its final game — a stunning NCAA tournament first-round defeat to 15-seed Middle Tennessee State.

But they were arguably the best team in the country for the first two months and then again while winning 13 of 14 games heading into the NCAA tournament.

6. 2004-05

The 2004-05 MSU basketball team was thought of as disappointing at times during the regular season. Some of that was simply that they weren’t as good as a generational Illinois team. It was also a relatively weak Big Ten outside of the top three teams and so the Spartans didn’t really have notable win until the NCAA tournament. But the two they had as a 5 seed in the Austin Regional were whoppers — 78-68 over top-seed Duke and 94-88 over 2-seed Kentucky in double overtime.

The roster, in hindsight, was incredibly strong — senior Alan Anderson, juniors Maurice Ager and Paul Davis and sophomore Shannon Brown, among others. Had Anderson not hurt his knee, maybe that game Final Four game against North Carolina is different. I’m not sure this team was going beat Illinois in the final anyway. But it’s an underrated group in terms of, at their peak, being among Izzo’s best.

7. 2019-20

We’ll never know what might have happened in the 2020 NCAA tournament, because there wasn’t one. The Spartans are one of about 47 teams that claim they would won a national title. About five of those claims are legitimate, MSU’s among them.

MSU’s final five game that season were something — elite stuff — beginning with 21-point win at Nebraska, before two weeks that made you think the Spartans just might win the whole thing. In wins over No. 18 Iowa, at No. 9 Maryland, at No. 20 Penn State and against No. 16 Ohio State to close the season, Xavier Tillman bullied and/or locked down four different types of big men — Luka Garza, Jalen Smith, Lamar Stevens and Kaleb Wesson. While Cassius Winston found his groove again late in the season, MSU’s best claim for being the most likely team to win a title that season was that no team that relied on a big man for offense was going to beat this MSU team as long as Tillman was on the court.

8. 2000-01

The 2000-01 group is probably an underappreciated MSU team — because their season came on the heels of the program’s rise to a national championship and it was MSU's fourth straight Big Ten title and third straight Final Four. None of it felt special anymore. And their NCAA tournament games that season weren’t all that compelling, eithe — blowouts one way or the other, including their loss to Arizona in the Final Four.

But this team was loaded with NBA talent and sweat equity — starters Charlie Bell and Andre Hutson were holdovers from the first three Final Fours, Jason Richardson emerged as an All-American, Zach Randolph provided a different kind of post presence. MSU fans would kill for this team today.

MSU's Draymond Green, right, talks with teammate Derrick Nix in the second half against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament, March 9, 2012.

9. 2011-12

This team wasn’t supposed be great or even that good. But pretty early in the season, the coaching staff knew that this young group led by senior Draymond Green had a chance to go places. Had freshman Branden Dawson not torn his ACL in the regular-season finale against Ohio State, the Spartans might have reached the Final Four.

Green, like Denzel Valentine and Cassius Winston later on, was such a presence and connector — and one of the best leaders the program has ever seen — that the youth and limitations around him weren’t all that limiting. Everybody seemed to slide into their roles. Beginning with a win a Gonzaga in December, when Green scored 34 points, MSU looked the part of a contender all season, winning a share of the Big Ten title and then winning an epic Big Ten tournament championship against the Buckeyes who’d beaten them in the regular-season finale to share the league title.

At their best, this was an MSU team that could have won a national title some years. Probably not this year, given the strength of the Kentucky team that won it. Still, this was undoubtedly one of Izzo’s top 10 teams and perhaps the most improbable on this list.

MORE: Couch: Where Tyson Walker ranks among Michigan State basketball's all-time greats

10. 2017-18

I nearly gave this spot to the 2009-10 team, which probably would have won a national title in a relatively weak Final Four if Kalin Lucas hadn’t suffered a torn Achilles earlier in that NCAA tournament. But the 2017-18 group was the better squad — even though they weren’t as good as their 30-5 record or their talent.

Izzo still talks about this team as one that could have won a national title, if not for an unfortunate matchup and performance against Syracuse in the second round the NCAA tournament. I don’t see it. Pound for pound, I do — this was Miles Bridges as a sophomore, same for Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford, with freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. blocking 106 shots. But MSU played too many big guys, played offense too often through Bridges on the wing instead of Winston at point guard. Too often didn’t have Winston on the floor at all. And Jackson was still figuring things out. If you watched this team — even a 16-2 Big Ten champion — you know what I’m talking about. Great team. But not the what-if that it's sometimes made out to be.

MORE: Ranking Michigan State's top 10 women's basketball players all-time

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball: Ranking Izzo's 10 best teams that didn't win a title