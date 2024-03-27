Couch: Where Tyson Walker ranks among Michigan State basketball's all-time greats

My favorite conversation with Tyson Walker in his three years at Michigan State took place at Walker’s locker after he scored 22 points in a win over Villanova on Nov. 18, 2022, early in his second season with the Spartans.

Up to that point, he hadn’t been that sort of scorer in East Lansing. He averaged 8.2 points per game in his first season after transferring from mid-major Northeastern — where he had absolutely been that sort of scorer — and, other than an outlier 26-point night against Illinois the previous February, Walker hadn’t scored more than 15 points in any of his first 39 games at MSU.

So, after he hit 9 of 14 shots and took over parts of the game against Villanova, I wondered, where’d that come from?

“This is who I am,” he said without hesitation or emotion.

He was right. He scored 20 or more points 19 times over his next 54 games at MSU, four times hitting the 30-point mark. Had he not been hindered by a groin injury this winter, he might have been the first player under Tom Izzo to average 20 points for a full season. He was on pace to do so halfway through.

Walker is one of the best shot creators and tough-shot makers and two-way guards to play at MSU. The question is, where does a player who could carry the Spartans at times, but never carried them beyond the Sweet 16 or to higher than a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, belong in the pantheon of Spartan all-time greats?

Let’s be clear: Walker could be a headliner on a contender. He just needed a stronger team around him. Frankly, the same could be said for MSU’s other senior starters. Malik Hall would be a good third option on a team with title aspirations. Instead, this season, he was MSU’s No. 2 and its only consistent post scorer. Even the often-maligned A.J. Hoggard would have a different legacy if he’d had a higher-caliber center the last two years, someone who defenses had to pay close attention to, rather than keeping their eyes on Hoggard as he drove to the basket. If Hoggard had that center, his 25-point effort against Kansas State in the Sweet 16 a year ago might have been in victory, a legendary performance on the way to a Final Four.

MSU history, especially pre-Tom Izzo, is filled with ifs and buts and players who might be household names if they’d had more team success.

Even so, Walker did enough to be up there in Spartan lore. Ten years ago, I put together a top 50 countdown of the best MSU basketball players of all-time, Magic Johnson through Marcus Taylor. I’ve updated the rankings as other greats have come through — adding Cassius Winston (No. 3), Denzel Valentine (7), Miles Bridges (14), Xavier Tillman (16), Aaron Henry (31), Branden Dawson (35), Bryn Forbes (50), Travis Trice and Matt Costello. Trice and Costello made the list and have since been bumped. Walker will bump Forbes.

The criteria is impact and performance at MSU only. Professional careers are irrelevant to these rankings.

I'm putting Walker at No. 30 all-time, just behind Lee Lafayette and ahead of Gary Harris.

Here is the updated top 50, with Walker:

1. Magic Johnson2. Mateen Cleaves3. Cassius Winston4. Scott Skiles5. Steve Smith6. Shawn Respert7. Denzel Valentine8. Greg Kelser9. Johnny Green10. Mike Robinson11. Jay Vincent12. Morris Peterson13. Draymond Green14. Miles Bridges15. Terry Furlow16. Xavier Tillman17. Ralph Simpson18. Julius McCoy19. Sam Vincent20. Charlie Bell21. Horace Walker22. Kalin Lucas23. Adreian Payne24. Drew Neitzel25. Lindsay Hairston26. Maurice Ager27. Paul Davis28. Andre Hutson29. Lee Lafayette30. Tyson Walker31. Gary Harris32. Aaron Henry33. Darryl Johnson34. Jack Quiggle35. Jason Richardson36. Branden Dawson37. Stan Washington38. Antonio Smith39. Eric Snow40. Chet Aubuchon41. Mike Peplowski42. Keith Appling43. Shannon Brown44. Kirk Manns45. Goran Suton46. Alan Anderson47. Bill Kilgore48. Pete Gent49. Al Ferrari50. Ken Redfield

Along with Forbes, Trice, Costello and Taylor, who are no longer among the top 50, Chris Hill, Raymar Morgan, Kevin Smith, Kevin Willis and Matt Steigenga were all part of the original 50 and have since been moved down. And, once again, apologies to Joe Rexrode for having Alan Anderson too low.

Why Walker is No. 30:

In the Izzo head coaching era, Walker is among the best scorers to play at MSU. Only Cassius Winston's junior and senior seasons and the senior years of Denzel Valentine and Maurice Ager topped Walker’s 18.4 points per game this past season. His 64 steals this season are the fifth-most in MSU history, behind Magic’s two seasons and two of Mateen Cleaves’ season, just ahead of Gary Harris’ sophomore season.

That’s fitting in some ways because Harris was the benchmark as I was trying to place Walker among the top 50. I gave the nod to Walker, ever so slightly, because while Harris was more physically imposing and part of more winning at MSU — including a Sweet 16 and an Elite Eight, while Walker had two second-round NCAA tournament appearances and one Sweet 16 — Walker took over more games than Harris did. They were both as good as you’ll find as two-way guards in MSU history, Harris a tad more consistent defensively; Walker, in his final two seasons, more often dynamic offensively.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, hugs Tyson Walker during the senior night celebration after the game against Northwestern on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

It’s hard to imagine where MSU would have been without Walker this past season. On the other hand, his best offensive games didn’t translate to winning. In the five games he scored 24 points or more this season, MSU went 1-4. Some of that had to do with him either trying to save the Spartans in games where things were going wrong or the competition just being extremely difficult.

Walker was great in the NCAA tournament in his last two seasons, averaging 18.8 points while making 35 of 70 shots over five games in 2023 and ’24. Recruited as a transfer to be MSU’s point guard, Walker transitioned to becoming a prolific scorer while at times — especially down the stretch the 2023 season — also rescuing the Spartans at point guard late in games.

If he’s got a chance to stick on an NBA roster, it’ll be as a point guard. With his shooting and defense, even at 6-foot-1, he’ll get a look.

MORE: Couch: Analyzing next season's Michigan State basketball roster as it might unfold – player by player

Walker was twice second-team All-Big Ten. Had he been healthy this entire season, he’d have made the first team. And MSU might have won two or three more games and avoided playing 1-seed North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Spartans might still be playing then; Walker still adding to his legacy.

As is, he’s in pretty good company.

Michigan State senior Tyson Walker kisses the Spartans logo at mid-court during the senior night celebration after the game against Northwestern on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

