Couch: 3 quick takes on 2024 guard Jase Richardson picking Michigan State

It’ll be tough for Michigan State to match its 2023 recruiting class in 2024. But landing Jase Richardson, a top-35 recruit who verbally committed to the Spartans on Sunday evening, is a considerable get for this MSU staff. Richardson, who’s playing this season at Columbus High School in Miami, is a 6-foot-3 guard who’s highly regarded, in part, for his feel for the game and athletic bounce. He’ll play early for the Spartans. He chose MSU over Alabama, among others.

MSU’s coaches see Richardson as a someone who has a bit of Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins to his game. Someone who cares about winning. A smart kid. When you hear them say, “Our kind of guy,” Richardson fits the bill.

He joins four-star shooting guard Kur Teng, who’s also a top-50 recruit, and 6-9 forward Jesse McCulloch in the Spartans’ 2024 class thus far. All three of them can sign letters of intent next month, beginning Nov. 8.

2. Richardson could fill an important role in 2024-25

Richardson is an important recruit not just for his talent, but also for his versatility and his potential role, given MSU’s most likely roster needs next season.

MSU has a team that believes it can contend for Big Ten and national championships this season. It might have a team with similar ambitions in 2024-25, if things break right.

Consider that roster, presuming A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins leave after this season (I think it’s more likely Akins returns than Hoggard). MSU is also losing guard Tyson Walker and, at forward, Malik Hall after this winter.

So you’re probably looking at a returning backcourt of sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr., junior Tre Holloman, with Richardson now part of the mix, giving MSU another ball-handler. Teng is also likely to play some early. Coen Carr should be on the wing. Same for Gehrig Normand, who figures to grow into a sizable role by then. Xavier Booker will likely be at the 4-spot, with Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler and perhaps still Mady Sissoko at center.

There’s a world where that’s an uber-athletic, fun, high-ceiling team. I think Richardson raises that ceiling and could be for that backcourt what Fears is for this one.

3. Jase Richardson is the first Izzo-era legacy recruit

Jase Richardson is an MSU legacy and a Tom Izzo legacy recruit — the first of those. He’s the son of former MSU star Jason Richardson, who played on the 2000 national championship team and was an All-American a year later.

MSU guard Davis Smith is the son of Steve Smith, who starred at MSU while Izzo was an assistant under Jud Heathcote. Denzel Valentine's dad, Carlton, also played while Izzo was an assistant. But there hasn't been a player Izzo coached as a head coach at MSU whose son has then also played for him. Until now.

My understanding is Jason Richardson has stayed in the background, not wanting to influence his son’s decision. Still, that Jase is following his father’s footsteps is another reminder the bond this program has with its former players, even if Izzo sometimes drives them crazy while they’re playing for him.

