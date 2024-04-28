Cote: 2 losses, 2 different stories: Florida Panthers still in charge, Heat back in trouble | Opinion

The biggest question across South Florida sports Saturday night was not whether the Florida Panthers would sweep the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL playoffs.

(They would not, but it’s OK. They’ll still win and advance.)

The bigger question was whether the Miami Heat, after a thoroughly unexpected Game 2 win in Boston, might actually have the means of engineering what would be among the biggest first-round series upsets in NBA history.

(They do not, and so order favoring the Celtics is hereby restored.)

The Panthers lost Saturday evening in Tampa, 6-3, but still lead the series by a comfortable 3-1 and can clinch and advance back home in Sunrise in Game 5 Monday night. If anything, Cats fans ought be encouraged by the fight as their team clawed back from an early 3-0 hole.

The Heat lost an hour later Saturday at home to Boston, 104-84, and this was far more discouraging -- way beyond the 2-1 series deficit Miami brings back to the home court for Game 4 Monday night.

The Celtics dominated as they’d done in the series opener. Showed why they had the best record in the NBA this season. Seemed to out-work Miami all night in counterpoint to the haloed tenets of Heat Culture. Two thoughts occurred. 1) Boston is this good. 2) Miami is missing its best player in injured Jimmy Butler, which might be moot ... because Boston is this good.

In the first of the two games, the pedigreed, recent two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were home, embarrassed by a 3-0 series hole, and apex-desperate in a literal must-win game.

That they’d come out and play like it with their season on the line was the most foreseeable thing in sports. Florida knew it.

“The fourth [win in a series] is the hardest to get,” Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk had said. “We have to come out absolutely ready to go on Saturday.”

They did not. But Tampa did.

The Lightning shot ahead 3-0 with a variety-pack of first period goals: The first on a power-play (by Steven Stamkos), the second short-handed (by Brandon Hagel) and the third even-strength (though four-on-four, by Brayden Point).

Suddenly, Cats goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was made mortal, and Florida was a huge rally away from a sweep.

But fight they did.

Goals by Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart on a power-play and unheralded Oliver Ekmann-Larsson kept Florida in it before Tampa pulled away.

Florida up 3-1 is still gilded territory. In NHL history teams up 3-1 in a best-of-7 win and advance 90.5 percent of the time, by a 306-32 series margin.

The Cats have moved past the first round only three times in franchise history: In expansion-era 1996, in 2022 and last season. I hugely like this year before the fourth time, and third straight season.

The Heat’s chances of moving on are very small by comparison -- even as a 2-1 series deficit with a home game on deck seem like reasonable chances. In NBA playoff history , teams down 2-1 still win 20.1 percent of the time..

Not sure I give the Heat that 1-in-5 shot here.

For the second time in three games Boston dominated.

For the first time in three games, it wasn’t about which team was better at 3-point baskets.

Boston was better at everything,. including defense, long a Heat forte.

Miami shot only 41.6 percent including 9-for-28 on 3’s. Boston scaored 24 points off a dozen Heat turnovers.

This series is more than Miami missing Butler.

It is that Boston, starting with a strong nucleus of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- with 44 points combined Saturday -- somehow maneuvered to add Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason. Brilliant work by Brad Stevens, Pat Riley’s rival and counterpart.

Because of that, Saturday night saw Boston back in control in this first-round playoff series with Miami.

And the Florida Panthers still in control over Tampa Bay.