Corey Dennis appears to be out as quarterbacks coach at Ohio State

New dropped earlier tonight that Ohio State is set to hire former college and NFL head coach, as well as current New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to be the offensive coordinator for Ohio State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news, and it comes on the heels of rumors of OSU looking to hire someone to take over the playcalling duties from head coach Ryan Day.

However, as a part of that hire, it also appears as though another assistant coach may be parting ways with the program. According to multiple reports, O’Brien will be replacing quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis on staff.

Dennis, as most will recall, is the son-in-law of former head coach Urban Meyer. He has been on staff in Columbus for six years. He was a quality control coach for two years before being promoted to quarterbacks coach by Ryan Day in 2024.

Ohio State will hire Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and QBs coach, The Dispatch has learned. He will replace Corey Dennis on the staff. https://t.co/nHx1qWITdq — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) January 19, 2024

No reason has yet to be provided by Ohio State, but we’ve been hearing this offseason that some significant coaching changes were in flight, and this is just another example.

