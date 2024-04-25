Cooper DeJean among top 15 players on Mel Kiper’s final 2024 NFL draft Big Board

Is Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean a cornerback in the NFL? Is he better suited at safety? Who really knows honestly. What we do know, just get him on the field because he’s a top-tier player.

After a successful stint at the University of Iowa where he established himself as one of the best defensive players in the nation, Cooper DeJean is off to conquer the next level.

That starts with finding his destination this Thursday night in the 2024 NFL draft. DeJean is a projected first round pick, seen by many analysts as a candidate to go as high as the mid-teens. He’s nearly unanimously viewed as one of the 32 best players in this class, and that’s without a clearly defined position at the professional level. That’s how good DeJean is.

DeJean was featured as the 14th-ranked player in ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.’s final 2024 NFL draft Big Board rankings.

Iowa’s defense produced two first-round picks (Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell) and a third-rounder (Riley Moss) in the 2023 draft, and yet it was DeJean who kept catching my eye when I went back through the 2022 film. He had five interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns. But it wasn’t just the big plays — I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis. He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He’s just silky as a cover man. DeJean has the physical tools to be the top corner in this class, but unfortunately, his 2023 season ended early because of a broken leg he suffered in practice in mid-November. He finished with two picks. – Kiper, ESPN.

DeJean should learn his NFL fate on Thursday night. It’s a fun night as dreams turn into reality for the Odebolt, Iowa, native.

The 2024 NFL draft takes place from Detroit’s Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Fans can tune in on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT as the draft gets underway from the Motor City.

