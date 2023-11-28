Here are the contract details for new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko

The Mike Elko era of Texas A&M Football has officially begun, as the veteran coach, who recently served as the head coach at Duke for the last three seasons, has returned to College Station after serving as the program’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

During Elko’s introductory press conference on Monday, details regarding his contract, a detail that followed now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher for much of his Aggie career, including his enormous $76.8 Million buyout, fans and media members alike were keen to know just how much money Elko will receive yearly, combined with the incentives-based package that Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork had discussed as a prerequisite at the beginning stages of the search.

Since Texas A&M is a public university, taxpayers have the right to know how their hard-earned income is being facilitated. Still, compared to the king’s ransom being paid to Fisher for the next eight years, Elko’s hard-working, blue-collar coaching mentality will hopefully yield much better results for years to come.

Here are all the specific details surrounding new Texas A&M Football coach Mike Elko’s coaching contract.

Annual Base Salary

N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Six-Year Contract: November 27, 2023-January 31, 2030

Annual Base Salary: $7,000,000

Post-Season Incentives

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

$1,000,000: Make the College Football Playoff

$1,500,000: Advance to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals/ Win the SEC Conference Title

$2,000,000: Advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals

$2,500,000: Advance to the College Football Playoff Finals

$3,500,000: Win the College Football Playoff Championship

Other Incentive Compensation

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

$100,000: Appear in the SEC Championship Game

$50,000: Named SEC Coach of the Year

$100,000: Named National Coach of the Year

$50,000: Multi-year APR of 960 or above

Other Incentive-based compensation, including the salary pool for hiring assistant coaches

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

$11,000,000: Salary pool for hiring Assistant Coaches, Analysts, Operations, Recruiting, and Strength and Conditioning:

Other key details regarding Mike Elko's Texas A&M Contract

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Every year that Elko leads the Aggies to the College Football Playoffs, his contract will be extended one more year.

The incentive pay, if achieved, is reportedly not cumulative, So if he were to lead Texas A&M to a National Championship victory, his payout would be $3,500,000

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire