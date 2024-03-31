Conquest Call-In Show discusses USC impact players for 2024 football season

Our Friday call-in show at The Voice of College Football did not disappoint. Callers brought good questions to the table, and Trojans Wire offered answers.

Gary from Dana Point called in and asked which players will ensure we are a good team this year. Matt Zemek believed that it is more likely to be the change in the coaching staff more than any one player.

Positive change, in my opinion, will most likely come from the interior of both lines. Jonah Monheim is moving inside. He would have been a top-five returning tackle according to Pro Football Focus, but his NFL future projects him to be on the interior of an offensive line. This year he will line up at center for the Trojans.

On the defensive side of the ball, USC is getting a big, athletic defensive tackle in Isaiah Raikes. He is my pick as a defensive player who will make a leap and thereby improve USC this coming season. Raikes possesses explosiveness and agility that allowed him to play running back in high school.

Here is our latest Trojans Wire call-in show at The Voice of College Football:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire