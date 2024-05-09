Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC 303 poster features yellow yelling faces
“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is finally back for his long-awaited showdown against Michael Chandler.
It will take place in the main event of International Fight Week’s UFC 303 in Las Vegas, the biggest MMA event of the summer.
McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) will compete for the first time since breaking his ankle in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was also last in action against Poirier, who he faced at UFC 281.
The pair have been on a collision course since Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” where they coached opposing teams of bantamweight and lightweight UFC hopefuls.
UFC 303 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+. Check out the poster for the event above, and every other McGregor UFC poster below.
UFC 202: McGregor vs. Diaz 2
UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor poster
UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3
The latest UFC 303 lineup includes:
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer
Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.