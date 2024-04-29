'Confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing'

[Getty Images]

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has been praising Alexander Isak after the forward added two more goals against Sheffield United, bringing his tally to 19 in the Premier League goals this season.

The 26-year-old has also found the net in his past seven appearances at St James' Park, with only Andy Cole and Shearer himself enjoying longer home scoring streaks for the Magpies.

"Isak got up and running again," Shearer said on Match of the Day. "His whole game is really, really top notch.

"His runs are superb. If you just watch how clever he is when he doesn't get the first pass played in, he then goes behind a defender to come back in and bend his run to make sure that he is onside, then he can make a really clever finish.

"He can also come deep and drop deep, so he is asking different questions of the defenders by saying: 'Are you going to come with me or are you going to drop off?' If you drop off, he has got the ability to hurt you there.

"He is just a constant threat all the time. His finishing is excellent and his penalty taking is as good as they come.

"He is confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing.

"We know that once he gets away over the top, he is going to cause you an absolute nightmare. His ability to link up and his understanding [is brilliant].

"Everything about his game is of the highest quality. He has scored 19 goals in 23 games - that is a very, very good record."

On whether Isak might be one of the stars Newcastle are forced to sell, Shearer added: "No. No-one has got enough money to buy him."

