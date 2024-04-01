Commanders sign Jeremy McNichols

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters is bringing a familiar face with him to Washington for the 2024 season.

The team announced the signing of running back Jeremy McNichols on Monday. McNichols spent the 2023 season with the 49ers and Peters worked as their assistant G.M. before being hired in Washington earlier this year.

McNichols only appeared in three games for the Niners and saw all of his playing time on special teams. He played an offensive role during his two seasons with the Titans and ran the ball 88 times for 360 yards and a touchdown while catching 40 passes for 295 yards and a score.

The Commanders also have Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson, and Chris Rodriguez on hand at running back.