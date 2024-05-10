Colts rookie minicamp preview: UDFA WR Xavier White

Rookie minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts will take place on May 10-11. This is the rookies’ first opportunity to be in the building, where they will meet the coaching staff and begin learning the offensive and defensive schemes in the classroom, before applying it on the practice field.

Along with adding nine players through the draft, the Colts also signed seven undrafted rookies. I will be previewing each of those undrafted players, with Texas Tech wide receiver Xavier White up next.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

RAS: 4.87

Image

College Profile

Breakdown: After starting his college career at a junior college, White spent five seasons at Texas A&M. He lined up primarily from the slot and caught 77 percent of his 171 career targets at 11.5 yards per catch with six touchdowns. Over his final two seasons, White totaled over 1,100 yards at 13.5 yards per catch with four scores. He was often targeted within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, where he could get the ball in space and showcase his YAC abilities. White began his career at Texas Tech as a receiver but switched to running back before going back to receiver. He finished his career with 136 rushing attempts at 5.5 yards per carry.

NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: “Intelligent, tough player who is an asset as a blocker and whose above-average contact balance enables him to pick up YAC. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against off-man and possessing a quick release off the LOS.”

