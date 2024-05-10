Colts rookie minicamp preview: UDFA OL Dalton Tucker

Rookie minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts will take place on May 10-11. This is the rookies’ first opportunity to be in the building, where they will meet the coaching staff and begin learning the offensive and defensive schemes in the classroom, before applying it on the practice field.

Along with adding nine players through the draft, the Colts also signed seven undrafted rookies. Also joining the Colts’ draft picks and undrafted signees will be tryout players, who the coaching staff will be taking a look at as well to see if an addition or two should be made to the current 90-man roster.

I will be previewing each of those undrafted players, with Marshall offensive lineman Dalton Tucker up next.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 307

RAS: 7.96

College profile

Breakdown: Tucker was one of the 30 prospects who the Colts’ had in for an official pre-draft visit. During his six-year career at Marshall, Tucker played nearly 2,300 snaps, with most of those coming at right guard. He did, however, also play almost 600 snaps between the two tackle spots, but with the Colts, he is listed as a guard. In the last two years, Tucker has given up three sacks and 19 pressures. This past season, he ranked 51st out of 200 guards in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency metric and 97th in run-blocking grade. Tucker is a developmental prospect for the Colts, and with the depth they’ve built up along the interior, which includes drafting Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, the practice squad will be the more likely landing spot for him.

“I’m definitely a player that always wants to get better,” said Tucker via The Draft Network. “I’m striving to improve every single day. I can’t wait to learn from the veterans in our room. That’s how I’m going to better myself for our offensive line. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team get better.”

What Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had to say: “Under-the-radar prospect with a prototypical NFL body type. Tucker can operate in zone, power and gap schemes. He’s quick and athletic as a pulling guard with a desire to crunch targets on the move. He doesn’t play snatch-and-run football as a drive blocker, so his sustain is average. He has the foot quickness to mirror rushers, but his tendency to lunge and play with his weight forward can cause issues in protection and off the snap as a run blocker against slanting fronts. Tucker’s traits and playing demeanor should make him an NFL backup with upside.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire