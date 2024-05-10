Colts rookie minicamp preview: UDFA RB Trent Pennix

Rookie minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts will take place on May 10-11. This is the rookies’ first opportunity to be in the building, where they will meet the coaching staff and begin learning the offensive and defensive schemes in the classroom, before applying it on the practice field.

Along with adding nine players through the draft, the Colts also signed seven undrafted rookies. Also joining the Colts’ draft picks and undrafted signees will be tryout players, who the coaching staff will be taking a look at as well to see if an addition or two should be made to the current 90-man roster.

I will be previewing each of those undrafted players, with former NC State tight end now running back Trent Pennix up next.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 234

College profile

Breakdown: Pennix spent six seasons at NC State and is listed on the roster as a tight end. He will now be a running back with the Colts. Pennix had 72 career targets, 54 of which came over the final three seasons. He caught 76 percent of his passes at 12.9 yards per catch with 11 scores. He was good with the ball in his hands, averaging an impressive 9.1 YAC per catch in 2023. Pennix was moved all over the formation in college, lining up in the backfield, in the slot, and in-line. He carried the ball 41 times, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. Although listed as a running back, we could see Pennix utilized more as an H-back – a position that we see in the Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur offenses – with his ability to impact both the running and passing games while being moved around. Pennix played 351 career special teams snaps at NC State as well.

For more Colts’ rookie minicamp previews, follow the links below:

Laiatu Latu

Adonai Mitchell

Matt Goncalves

Tanor Bortolini

Anthony Gould

Jaylon Carlies

Jaylin Simpson

Micah Abraham

Jonah Laulu

Kedon Slovis

Jason Bean

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire