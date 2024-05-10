Colts rookie minicamp preview: UDFA K Spencer Shrader

Rookie minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts will take place on May 10-11. This is the rookies’ first opportunity to be in the building, where they will meet the coaching staff and begin learning the offensive and defensive schemes in the classroom, before applying it on the practice field.

Along with adding nine players through the draft, the Colts also signed seven undrafted rookies. I will be previewing each of those undrafted players, with Notre Dame kicker Spencer Shrader up next.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 201

College profile

Breakdown: Schrader played his first four college seasons at South Florida before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. For his career, Shrader made 155 of his 157 extra-point attempts. On field goals, he was 43-for-63, including 13-of-22 from 40-49 yards and 5-for-12 from 50-plus. With Matt Gay still under contract through the 2026 season, the addition of Schrader is for training camp depth, so every kicking opportunity doesn’t have to fall on Gay’s shoulders.

Scouting report from ND Insider: “Blessed with one of the strongest right legs at the college level, the former international soccer hopeful struggled at times with consistency in his only year at Notre Dame. Shrader missed four of 12 attempts from inside the 50 as the Irish changed holders at his request after four games. He dropped from fourth (80.65%) to 26th (65.52%) in touchback rate at the FBS level, in part because of Notre Dame’s directional kickoff coverage approach. A true Renaissance kicker, Shrader dabbles in Austrian economics, real estate investment and nonprofit initiatives.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire