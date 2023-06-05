Colts player under investigation for potential gambling violations

An unnamed Indianapolis Colts player is under investigation for potentially violating the NFL’s gambling policy, first reported by Matt Rybaltowski of Sports Handle on Monday.

The Colts released a statement acknowledging the league’s investigation but had no further comment.

A Colts statement on the report of betting allegations against a player: “We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time.” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 5, 2023

According to the report from Sports Handle, the player in question is under investigation for “placing wagers on his own team.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from the initial report:

The investigation has found evidence that this player — who is on the Colts’ active roster — placed “hundreds of wagers,” a source told the publication. No other member of the Colts was involved in these wagers, the publication reported. Sport Handle’s source regarded the player’s wagering activity as “pervasive.”

This isn’t the first time the league has cracked down when it comes to violations of the gambling policy.

Earlier this offseason, four players on the Detroit Lions roster, along with several staff members, were suspended for violating the policy, as well.

We should get clarification on the issue soon so this will certainly be something to monitor.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire