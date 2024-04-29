Colorado State next stop for former Purdue basketball captain Ethan Morton

WEST LAFAYETTE − Former Purdue basketball captain Ethan Morton will have one more go around.

Morton, who announced he'd enter the transfer portal following Purdue's run to the NCAA title game, will play at Colorado State, he announced on his social media accounts.

Morton played four seasons at Purdue and started 29 games during his junior season in 2022-23.

At Purdue, Morton appeared in 132 career games.

More: Commemorative book: Purdue basketball's march to the 2024 NCAA Final Four

Last season, he was relegated to a defensive stopper role for the Boilermakers and scored just 24 points in 37 games.

For his Purdue career, Morton averaged 2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Morton will join a Colorado State program coming off a 25-11 season in which the Rams defeated Virginia in the First Four before losing to Texas in the NCAA Tournament's round of 64.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) drives past Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 96-68.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue's Ethan Morton to finish basketball career at Colorado State